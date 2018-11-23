Road rage on I-77: Shots fired, teen hospitalized after York County police chase

A 17-year-old was taken to a Charlotte hospital Thursday after he fired a gun at another car on Interstate 77 and crashed his car in a police chase, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

York County deputies said the victim told police a man fired a shot at their car on I-77 in a road rage incident at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim told the York County Sheriff’s Office the man shot toward their car at Exit 77 on I-77.

York County deputies located the suspect’s vehicle on I-77 northbound and tried to stop the car. Deputies chased the suspect on I-77 until the car crashed on the exit ramp to Woodlawn Road in Charlotte, according to the sheriff’s office.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver of the crashed car, Calvin Djuan Scott, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Deputies found a handgun and drugs inside the car, and the car Scott was driving had been reported stolen, police said.

Scott also is wanted in Georgia for aggravated child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office report.