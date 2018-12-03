Clover woman accused of taking woman’s meds, food in elder abuse case, police say

A Clover woman was arrested after she verbally abused an elderly housemate and kept food and medications from the victim, police said.

Saundra Whitner Lovelace, 58, is charged with three counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult, said Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

Lovelace is a housemate of the 71-year-old victim, police said.

Clover officers were called to the home on Stokes Avenue Saturday by a neighbor, police said. The neighbor told officers that the older woman was possibly being abused by Lovelace, according to a police incident report.

Lovelace had been taken in the home as a tenant by the victim, officers said.

At the home, the victim and her family members told police that Lovelace withheld and had stolen prescription medications from the victim and that she had taken food from the victim, police said.

The victim told police that she was fearful of Lovelace and what Lovelace might do if the victim stopped giving her money for beer and cigarettes, police said.

The victim told police that Lovelace repeatedly yelled and screamed at her, officers said.

The victim was so distraught when officers were at the home that police called EMS for medical help and placed the victim into emergency protective custody.

Officers were able to document three instances of abuse, and they charged Lovelace at the scene, according to the report.

Lovelace remains in the York County jail without bond, records show.