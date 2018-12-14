Crime

Rock Hill teen who shot youth in robbery, tried jail break, sent to prison

By Andrew Dys

December 14, 2018 08:24 AM

Devan Anthony Johnson
Rock Hill, SC

A Rock Hill teen gunman, who shot a 15-year-old in January then orchestrated an attempted escape from the York County jail, has pleaded guilty to both crimes.

Devan Anthony Johnson, 18, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday by York Court Circuit Court Judge Dan Hall, according to prosecutors and court records.

Johnson pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for shooting the teen on a Rock Hill walking trail in January, said Matthew Hogge, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

The boy was airlifted after the shooting and survived, Hogge said.

While in jail in October awaiting court for the shooting, Johnson attacked a York County Sheriff’s Office jail guard during a chaotic incident where several inmates tried to flood the jail.

Two jailers were attacked. Johnson was the ringleader, who started the attempted breakout from jail. Two officers were hurt before other officers on duty stopped the incident, police said.

Johnson also pleaded guilty to threatening the lives of the officers, throwing fluids on guards, and assault and battery for punching the officer, according to Hogge and court records.

