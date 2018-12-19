Crime

Two charged with stealing car in online sale in Fort Mill, then hitting seller

By Andrew Dys

December 19, 2018 10:45 AM

Fort Mill, SC

A pair of South Carolina men are accused of stealing a car during an online sale in Fort Mill where the seller was hurt amid the getaway.

Jonathan Haven Conner, 39, of Lancaster is charged with hit and run involving great bodily injury, breach of trust and conspiracy, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

Conner is accused of stealing the car Dec. 6 after responding to an Internet ad selling a 2005 Acura. Conner took the car, then hit the owner with the vehicle, Zachary said.

Conner remains in custody under a $20,000 bond, York County jail records show.

A man who was in a nearby van during the transaction also fled, Zachary said. That man, Matthew Martin Vanburen, 31, of Orangeburg was arrested in Lancaster on an unrelated charged and is being held in jail, police said.

Vanburen faces a charge of conspiracy in York County, police said.

Police recovered the car in Lancaster.

The crime happened around 3:40 p.m. Dec. 6 in a business parking lot at Tom Hall Street and Dobys Bridge Road.

Police in several York County jurisdictions have warned people about Internet scams in recent weeks. Officials in York County and Charlotte have set up online sales transactions spots at area convenience stores with surveillance cameras.

