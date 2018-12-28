York County teen died after drinking alcohol; police say woman provided it

York County and South Carolina police are investigating after a 16-year-old York girl died Thursday after consuming alcohol, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff.

A York woman has been charged with giving the deceased teen and two other minors the alcohol, Tolson said.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said that the teen, identified as Shelby Brakefield, died at her home between York and Rock Hill.

Brakefield was a junior at York Comprehensive High School, said Tim Cooper, spokesman for the York school district.

Kelly Nicole Hedrick, 28, is charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of transferring alcohol to minors, according to Tolson and jail records.





Hedrick is an acquaintance of one of the other teens who were given alcohol, Tolson said.

Hedrick went to a store and purchased alcohol that was given to one of the underage girls, Tolson said.

“We are investigating the death and will continue to investigate,” Tolson said. “The investigation concerns a 16-year-old after she consumed alcohol that we believe was provided by this individual.”

No charges have been filed in the death, Tolson said.

Detectives believe the teen consumed the alcohol before she died, Tolson said.

The incident is being investigated by sheriff’s office detectives, agents from South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, and the York County Coroner’s office, as required under state law for deaths of minors under age 18, Tolson said.

Both the state of South Carolina and York County have child fatality task forces that are made up of law enforcement, coroner and solicitor’s office officials.

Tolson said a cause of death has not yet been determined.

“This is the worst-case scenario, of why we remind those who are more mature and of legal age why adults cannot provide alcohol to minors, Tolson said. “Nobody wins.”

No other details about the investigation have been released.

Check back for updates.