Rock Hill man charged with attempted murder, robbery; victim was shot twice in legs

A Rock Hill man wanted for shooting a man in both legs before Christmas has been arrested.

Leroy Montez Shepherd III, 23, of Rock Hill, was taken into custody late Friday for the Dec. 22 shooting, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Shepherd was found at his Union Avenue apartment and arrested without incident, Bollinger said.





Shepherd is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, conspiracy and two drug charges. The drug charges include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, second offense; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute near a school.

The male victim in the shooting has not been identified by police. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for his injuries. The victim survived, Bollinger said.

Officers found the victim around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 22 inside a locked garage on Age Old Way. Police had to break down the garage door after hearing the wounded man inside.

Police have not said what was taken in the robbery

A second suspect in the incident has not been identified, Bollinger said.

Shepherd is being held at the York County jail on a $220,000 bond.



