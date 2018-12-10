York County mom left needles near 3-year-old who tested positive for meth, cops say

A York County mother is charged with child neglect after her son tested positive for meth, police said.

Krystle Lauren Vinson, 36, was booked into the York County jail Saturday, after an investigation that started during the summer.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s office responded in July to a home on Burgis Creek Road, where Vinson was found unconscious after using heroin, according to a police incident report.

Officers found needles on the floor and seized methamphetamine, deputies said.

Vinson’s 3-year-old son was present at the time of the incident, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The child was left in the custody of a family member, police said.

Deputies notified the S.C. Department of Social Services.

A drug screen taken from the child later showed meth in his system, according to a report filed by Det. Walter Beck of the sheriff’s office.

Vinson tested positive for meth, morphine and marijuana, police reports show.

Vinson was arrested after she put the child at risk of harm, according to Beck.

Arrest warrants state, “the methamphetamine use and introduction of methamphetamine into the home by Krystle Vinson put her three year old child at unreasonable risk for harm affecting the child’s life and physical safety.”

Vinson also was served a shoplifting warrant from the Rock Hill Police Department, jail records show.

She remains jailed on a $15,000 bond.