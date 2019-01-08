Rock Hill man blackmailed in dating scam involving app to meet Cuban women, cops say

A Rock Hill man was extorted out of $1,100 in a blackmail scam involving an app designed to meet Cuban women, police said.

The man, 29, told police on Monday that he was told if he did not pay that an intimate Skype chat video he made with a woman would be released on Facebook, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

The man told police he did not know the chat with the woman he met on the app was being recorded.

The man sent payments of $500, then $600, through Western Union using a credit card, police said. After making the payments, the blackmailer demanded more money, so the man called police.

Police told the man to block the extortionist on social media.

The case has been assigned to detectives but no arrests have been made.

In recent weeks police across South Carolina, including the state sheriff’s association, Rock Hill police and York County deputies, have warned of scams. Scams range from fake Twitter accounts involving a famous country singer, phony phone calls from shakedown artists posing as cops and other schemes.