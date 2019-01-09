New Jersey man charged with kidnapping, beating girlfriend in York County, police say

York County police arrested a New Jersey man Tuesday after seeking him for months in the September beating and kidnapping of a woman in a store parking lot near Rock Hill.

Sabree Thomas Brown, 35, of Newark, N.J., was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris.

Deputies received information of Brown’s location and York County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Team took him into custody, Faris said.

Police described the woman as Brown’s girlfriend at the time of the incident that happened at about 3:45 p.m. Sept. 18 outside a store on Springdale Road.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The woman told officers that Brown grabbed her by her hair, dragged her to a car, then punched and kicked her in the ribs, according to the incident report. Brown tried to drag the woman into a car by her hair, but bystanders came to her aid, deputies said.

Brown then left the scene, officers said.

The woman was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment, officers said.

Brown was in the York County jail Wednesday under a $25,000 bond, records show.