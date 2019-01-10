Rock Hill man charged with peeping. Then cops found meth in his underwear in jail

Peeping into a bathroom window first led police to arrest a Rock Hill man, police said.

But drugs hidden in three pairs of underwear in jail led to more charges, according to police records.

Christopher Mikel Dalton Faile, 23, was arrested Tuesday on charges of voyeurism for peeping through a bathroom window at a home on Izard Street, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim called police around 6 a.m. Tuesday to say someone was looking in the window. After getting a description of the suspect, officers went to the street east of downtown Rock Hill and set up watch in the neighborhood, Bollinger said. Faile was caught on foot in the area a short time later and arrested on the peeping charge, Bollinger said.

Faile then was transferred to the York County jail in York around 2 a..m Wednesday where detention officers had Faile change out of his street clothes. County jail officers then found a jar with meth in it, according to an incident report.

Faile told officers he had the meth tucked into three pairs of underwear when he arrived at the Rock Hill city jail the day before, police said.

Rock Hill officers then brought Faile back to the Rock Hill Police Department where he was charged with possession of meth and possession of contraband by an inmate in a municipal jail. Faile was then taken back to the county jail.

Faile remains in the York County Detention Center under a $19,000 bond, records show.