Gang member out of federal prison charged in Rock Hill armed robbery, officials say

A Rock Hill gang member out of federal prison for almost a year for illegal guns is back behind bars after police charged again.

Robert Da’Quan Johnson, 23, was arrested Thursday for an attack on a man on Lucky Court, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger. Johnson is charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a gun, conspiracy and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The victim told police two men in a Nissan Altima robbed him around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Johnson was picked up by the police Violent Crimes Unit around 9:30 a.m. Thursday driving a Nissan Altima police believe was used as the getaway car in Wednesday’s robbery, according to Bollinger and police reports.

Johnson also had marijuana in his pocket, according to the police incident report.

Johnson was denied bond and remains in the Rock Hill city jail. He is expected to be transferred to the York County Detention Center.

Johnson is on federal probation after being sentenced to 27 months in prison in January 2017 for possession of a gun by a convicted felon from a 2015 traffic stop, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors called Johnson a documented gang member when he was convicted and sentenced.

Johnson was released from federal prison to probation on Jan. 12, 2018, according to federal Bureau of Prisons records.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that probation agents are aware Johnson has been arrested on new charges in South Carolina. It is unclear if federal authorities will seek to revoke Johnson’s federal probation now that he has been arrested for another weapon-related crime.

Johnson was charged with murder in 2016 for the 2015 shooting death of a woman in Rock Hill. Those charges in the killing of LaToya Cureton were later dismissed with the right to restore by prosecutors with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to court records and 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson.

A second suspect, Dontavion Qua’Mek White, 22, has active warrants for his arrest in Wednesday’s armed robbery, Bollinger said.

White should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Bollinger said.

White was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 on charges of accessory to murder after the fact and conspiracy to buy marijuana in a 2014 shooting death of a man on Cedar Grove Lane, according to prosecutors and court records.