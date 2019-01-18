Rock Hill mom found unconscious after driving drunk with child in car, police say

A woman was arrested after Rock Hill police say she drove drunk and was found passed out in a car in a parking lot with a toddler in the back seat.

Officers also seized more than 6 grams of marijuana from the car.

Taylor Nichole Griffin, 29, is charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, according to Rock Hill Police Department reports. Police said the child is about 2-year-old and is Griffin’s daughter.

Police were called to the Home Depot parking lot near the intersection of Celanese Road and North Cherry Road around 3:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman unconscious in a vehicle. At least two witnesses said they saw Griffin driving the car, police said. The witnesses also told police they saw the child in the back seat, police said.

One witness told police he saw the driver “passed out.” He said he got into the vehicle Griffin was driving, put the car in park, turned the car off and took the keys from the ignition until police could arrive.

EMS and Rock Hill Fire Department officials also responded to check the health of both Griffin and the girl. Police did not report any injuries to the child.

Inside the car, police found a jar with the marijuana and an empty alcohol bottle, the report said.