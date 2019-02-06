Lancaster drug suspect, out on bond for 22 charges, caught in Rock Hill, police say

A Lancaster drug suspect who had been free on bond for 22 pending charges has been arrested in Rock Hill, police said.

Derrick Antonio McIlwain, 33, of Home Circle in Lancaster, was arrested by Rock Hill Police Department officers at a motel Feb. 1, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff. McIlwain was sought by Lancaster deputies after a January seizure of narcotics, guns and money.

The arrest came eight months after McIlwain was charged with trafficking drugs at a different Lancaster home, police and court records show.

Deputies had responded to McIlwain’s home Jan. 10 on an unrelated call, Faile said.

Drug agents applied for a search warrant of the house after seeing the interior, Faile said. McIlwain fled before the house was searched, Faile said.

In the house Jan. 10, drug agents found almost 600 grams of meth, 10 grams of crack cocaine, five grams of heroin, more than $1,500 in cash and four guns. Three of the guns had been reported stolen in December, Faile said.

“The deputies were alert during their encounter with McIlwain which led to the issuance of the search warrant,” Faile said. “A large quantity of various drugs and several firearms were found, and more very serious drug charges have been made against McIlwain. We thank the officers of the Rock Hill Police Department for their help in getting him into custody.”

McIlwain is charged with trafficking meth, heroin, and crack, according to police and court records. A conviction for trafficking more than 400 grams of meth carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison under South Carolina law.

McIlwain is also charged with two other drug charges, three counts of weapon possession during a violent crime, and possession of stolen goods.

He was out on bond for 22 drug, assault and other charges in Lancaster County at the time of the drug offenses, court records show. Those arrests were in December 2017, April 2018, and November 2018, according to court records.

In the April 2018 arrest, police seized meth, crack, Oxycodone and other drugs and McIlwain was charged with trafficking. Police also seized guns and money in April. Those charges remain pending, court records show.

McIlwain was denied bond after the arrest Friday following the most recent drug seizure and remains at the Lancaster County jail.

Faile said he hopes that McIlwain remains in jail after this arrest until the case is heard in court.