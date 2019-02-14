Former Indian Land fire chief, accused in prostitution, charged with embezzlement

The former Indian Land fire chief in Lancaster County has been arrested for embezzlement from the department, officials said.

Thomas Wayne Pickard, 52, who resigned after he was charged in December with prostitution in York County, was charged Wednesday.

Pickard was arrested by Lancaster County deputies, charged with a single count of embezzlement of public funds, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Pickard is being held under a $2,000 bond on the charge of embezzlement under $10,000, according to officials at the Lancaster County jail. Pickard already had his first appearance in court, jail officials said.

Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director, said that after the Carowinds arrest in December, Pickard resigned his full-time job as a lieutenant at Lancaster County Fire and Rescue, and also resigned as chief and a member from the Indian Land fire department.

Pickard was one of seven people charged with prostitution after a raid at a Carowinds area motel.

Police used websites that cater to illegal sex activity as part of that investigation, authorities said.

All the arrests were made at a motel near the North Carolina state line, close to Exit 90 off Interstate 77.

The prostitution case remains pending in York County, according to South Carolina court records.

