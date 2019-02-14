Fort Mill greenway visitors left with almost $10,000 in credit card charges, police say

Visitors to a Fort Mill recreation site left with almost $10,000 in credit card charges they didn’t make, according to police reports.

Fort Mill officers responded Feb. 9 to the Lake Haigler entrance to the Anne Springs Close Greenway. A Tega Cay man told police someone unzipped the canvas top on his wife’s Jeep Wrangler Sahara and stole their Chase and Truliant Federal Credit Union cards, along with the woman’s license. The items were in an unlocked center console.

Chase alerted him when someone tried to use the card at Best Buy in Rock Hill. A charge of $2,979.67 was made at the Best Buy on the Truliant card, according to the police report.

A Charlotte woman flagged down the officer and said someone entered her unlocked Mazda 5, too, but that nothing was missing.

Then another Charlotte woman told the officer her American Express, BB&T, Visa and MasterCard were taken from her purse, which had been hidden in her Land Rover’s spare tire compartment.

The BB&T card was used for a $3,000 charge at the Macy’s at SouthPark mall in Charlotte, according to the report. The American Express card had an unsuccessful charge attempt at the Apple store in the mall, she told police.

Another man told the officer two Bank of America cards were taken from his unlocked Chevrolet Silverado. One was used for $2,139 at a Best Buy, he told police.

Later that afternoon, a man went to the police station to report that his Chase, Bank of America, Visa and Standards Bank of South Africa cards had been stolen from his Ford Escape. The Bank of America card was used at a Target store for $1,800, the report said.

Maj. Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department offered advice: “Not to leave anything in plain view, even if it does not have anything of value in it, and to always lock the vehicle.”