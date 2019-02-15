Rock Hill police searching for man after sexual assault at gunpoint near Winthrop

Rock Hill police say a woman, 21, was sexually assaulted by a man with a gun Friday morning near Winthrop University.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
Rock Hill Police Department spokesperson Mark Bollinger said the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. Friday near the Rose Street Apartments and Alumni Drive. The area is adjacent to the school campus.
Police say a black male with a thin build in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants approached the woman as she was walking toward her apartment. He presented a handgun, police said in a statement.
He then made her walk to a darkened area where he assaulted her, the police statement said. He then dumped the woman’s purse and took an iPhone, ID cards and keys.
The woman’s vehicle gold 2012 Cadillac SRX, with a South Carolina tag 6493JL, also was stolen, police said. The car has several stickers on the back including a palmetto tree, palmetto moon and “FB” with a picture of a surfer on it.
Anyone with information should call 803-329-7293. Anyone who spots the car, should call 911.
