10 York County businesses cited after selling alcohol to minors, police say

Police in York County issued citations to 10 businesses that sold alcohol to minors Tuesday night, police said..
“All the citations were for selling alcohol to people under age 21,” Ligon said.
Minors between ages 17 and 19 went to 96 York County businesses between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Ligon said.
The check on restaurants and bars that sell alcohol was made by a law enforcement alcohol enforcement team in York County in conjunction with York County Multjurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit officers and State law Enforcement Division agents, said York County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mike Ligon, a supervisor of the York County drug unit.
Misdemeanor citations were given in York, Clover, Lake Wylie, Fort Mill and Rock Hill, Ligon said.
According to police, the businesses cited were:
- Sonny’s, 2781 Cherry Road, Rock Hill
- Fuji Japan, 2455 Cherry Road, Rock Hill
- Killingtons, 940 Market St., Fort Mill
- Tipsy Barrell, 1504 Carolina Place, Fort Mill
- Famous Daves, 917 Cabela’s Drive, Fort Mill
- Southern Sugar, 100 Main St., Fort Mill
- Rosita’s Mexican Grill, 42 N. Congress St., York
- Last Call Social, 103 Bethel St., Clover
- El Mexicano, 401 N. Main St., Clover
- The Cove, 5301 Highway 557, Lake Wylie
