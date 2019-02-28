Crime

Fort Mill school employee arrested, police said; district declines to say who

By Andrew Dys

February 28, 2019 02:09 PM

Fort Mill, SC

A Fort Mill High School employee has resigned after being arrested Thursday, but school district officials have declined to say who the employee is.

The employee quit Thursday, said Fort Mill school district spokesperson Joe Burke.

“On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Fort Mill School District administrators and Fort Mill High School administrators learned of the arrest of an employee,” Burke told The Herald in a written statement. “The employee has resigned their position with the district. The district cannot comment on any investigations and has not been contacted by law enforcement at this time. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement.”

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

  Comments  