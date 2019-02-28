Fort Mill school employee arrested, police said; district declines to say who

A Fort Mill High School employee has resigned after being arrested Thursday, but school district officials have declined to say who the employee is.
The employee quit Thursday, said Fort Mill school district spokesperson Joe Burke.
“On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Fort Mill School District administrators and Fort Mill High School administrators learned of the arrest of an employee,” Burke told The Herald in a written statement. “The employee has resigned their position with the district. The district cannot comment on any investigations and has not been contacted by law enforcement at this time. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement.”
