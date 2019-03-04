York County teen charged with double killing in Rock Hill, police say

A teen has been charged in the killings of two Rock Hill men.

Sam Saadiq Robinson, 16, of York County was arrested in Charlotte and is in the Mecklenburg County jail, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of Rock Hill Police Department.

Robinson is charged as an adult, according to police and jail records.

Because of his age, he is not eligible to face the death penalty under South Carolina law, said Betty Miller, 16th Circuit deputy solicitor.

Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malik McCullough, 23, were found shot to death inside a car Feb. 26 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jones Avenue in Rock Hill, police and coroner officials said.

Robinson is awaiting an extradition hearing. It is unknown when he will return to York County to face the two murder charges.

Check back for updates.