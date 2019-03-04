Crime

York County teen charged with double killing in Rock Hill, police say

By Andrew Dys

March 04, 2019 01:17 PM

The victims were found shot inside a car on Chestnut Street at South Jones Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department . The driver and the front seat passenger were both killed, Chavis said.
Rock Hill, SC

A teen has been charged in the killings of two Rock Hill men.

Sam Saadiq Robinson, 16, of York County was arrested in Charlotte and is in the Mecklenburg County jail, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of Rock Hill Police Department.

Robinson is charged as an adult, according to police and jail records.

Because of his age, he is not eligible to face the death penalty under South Carolina law, said Betty Miller, 16th Circuit deputy solicitor.

Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malik McCullough, 23, were found shot to death inside a car Feb. 26 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jones Avenue in Rock Hill, police and coroner officials said.

Robinson is awaiting an extradition hearing. It is unknown when he will return to York County to face the two murder charges.

Andrew Dys

Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.

