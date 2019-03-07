NC armed robbery suspect pleads guilty in Fort Mill, Lancaster Dollar General cases

A North Carolina man pleaded guilty in federal court after more than a year of armed robberies, including two where he threatened employees at gunpoint in Fort Mill and Lancaster.

U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon announced Thursday Ron Luclaire Houser, 42, of Matthews, N.C., pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in a violent crime.

Houser committed armed robberies from November 2016 to January 2018 across North Carolina and South Carolina. He robbed six Dollar General stores and a gas station. Along with the Fort Mill and Lancaster robberies, Houser robbed stores in Lugoff, Monroe, N.C. and Ansonville, N.C. In each case, he threatened employees at gunpoint.

Houser hasn’t been sentenced. The maximum penalty is life in federal prison.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office joined seven sheriff’s offices and police departments from both Carolinas in the investigation.