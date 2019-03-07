Mother of Rock Hill teen double-murder suspect charged with misleading police

A mother is charged with obstruction of justice in a Rock Hill case were her teen son is accused of shooting two men as they sat in a car.

Nikkiyah Latrice Alston, 43, is charged with obstruction of justice. She was jailed on a $250,000 bond and remains in the Moss Justice Center in York County.

Alston’s son, Sam Saadiq Robinson, 16, was arrested in Charlotte late Friday. Police say he fatally shot Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and Malik McCullough, 23.





Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger said Alston intentionally misled police in an effort to keep officers from seizing crucial evidence. Alston illegally assisted and directed her son during the investigation, Bollinger said.

The arrest warrant against Alston states:

“The defendant directed and assisted the murder suspect, who was her 16-year-old son, to mislead police while they were seizing evidence from the suspect, and she did enable the suspect to prevent the police from seizing evidence that was critical to the murder investigation.”

McCullough and McCrorey, were found shot to death inside a car Feb. 26 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Jones Avenue in Rock Hill, police and coroner officials said.

Robinson targeted the two men and shot them to death, police said.

Robinson remains in the Mecklenburg County jail in Charlotte pending an extradition hearing back to York County.

