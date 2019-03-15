Lancaster man arrested in shooting incident that caused several schools to lockdown

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man after a shooting incident Thursday that caused three schools to lock down.

Leonard Asante’ Shropshire Jr., 21, of Lancaster was arrested after police say he shot into a home on Belvedere Drive. Belvedere connects U.S. 521 and Fork Hill Road, just north of Kershaw. The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police say four adults were in a home on Belvedere when the shots were fired. One was a woman who knew Shropshire. She told police that Shropshire texted her minutes before the shooting asking if he could come to the home to retrieve personal items. The woman refused.

Shropshire arrived and began beating on the door, according to police, and wasn’t allowed in before people in the house and witnesses nearby heard gunshots. Several shots struck the house, police said. No one in the home was injured. A man in the home returned fire. Witnesses reported Shropshire then ran north.

The sheriff’s office notified schools, which locked down nearby Andrew Jackson High School, Andrew Jackson Middle School and Kershaw Elementary School. A ground search followed and when deputies believed Shropshire no longer was in the area, schools lifted the lockdowns. Deputies later found Shropshire on a relative’s porch on Parkman Avenue in Lancaster.

Shropshire was uninjured. A 9 mm pistol believed to be used in the incident was recovered at the Parkman Avenue home. The pistol was reported stolen out of Lancaster days earlier. Shropshire is being held on charges including four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

Shropshire is scheduled to appear before a magistrate for a bond hearing Friday.

“It is fortunate neither the occupants of the home, the uninvolved witnesses, passersby, nor Shropshire was injured during this senseless shooting incident,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The homes in the area are very close to each other and to a busy highway. Our personnel did an excellent job tracking down Shropshire in Lancaster and arresting him.”

Anyone with information about the case should call the sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.