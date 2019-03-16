York Co. officers went undercover to buy drugs. Now six people face nearly 80 charges

Six people were arrested in York Friday on 79 drug and weapons charges.

The York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and the York Police Department searched three apartments in the Valley area in York simultaneously at about 11:15 a.m., according to Drug Unit Commander Marvin Brown.

Officers found $36,353 in cash; seven handguns and one rifle; trafficking amounts of cocaine, crack, methamphetamine and hydrocodone; along with fentanyl, marijuana, alprazolam and ecstasy, according to Brown. Two of the guns had been reported stolen.

The officers searched three apartments after an undercover operation where officers were able to buy drugs.

Tremaine Arquice Watson, 28; Anthony Douglas Hall, 51; Donald Lewis Smith, 17; Devorin Chandra Belton, 28; Mazetta Ann Wilson, 56; and Arkeen Coleman Hopper, 27, all from York, were arrested.

Andy Robinson, York Police Department Chief, said the bust, a joint operation with the York County drug unit, had a goal of making streets safer. He said his officers make drug investigations a priority to ensure the safety of the public in areas where drugs are being sold.

“Our investigators work hard to determine the sources of illegal drugs in our community and eliminate them,” Robinson said.

Robinson said illegal drug sales, directly or indirectly, affect the quality of life for residents in York and are responsible for many of the crimes that police deal with.

He said that the large amount of cash recovered also shows the need for law enforcement to be able to continue to take seized forfeiture assets from drug arrests and use that money to continue drug investigations.

Watson was charged with six counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, three counts of manufacture or distribution of cocaine base, three counts of manufacture or possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics in Schedule I or II, and sale or possession of a stolen pistol.

Hall was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, six counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I, II, or III drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of cocaine.

Smith was charged with possession of Schedule I or II drugs, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, six counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, possession of Schedule I, II or III drugs with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack, and two counts of trafficking heroin or other drugs.

Belton was charged with possession of drugs, three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, two counts of manufacture or possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I or II, manufacture or possession of cocaine base, and possession of marijuana.

Wilson was charged with six counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, two counts of trafficking crack, trafficking drugs, trafficking cocaine, possession of Schedule I, II or III drugs with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I or II drugs, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Hopper was charged with six counts possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, receiving stolen goods, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of Schedule I or II drugs, three counts of trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, and possession of Schedule I, II or III drugs.