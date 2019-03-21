3 charged in York County carjacking, driver stabbed left in road, police say

Three people are charged in a carjacking after a female driver was attacked and stabbed, then left on the side of a road, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Charles Scott Jolly, 27, of Chester; Ashley Michelle Eddington, 28, of Rock Hill; and Bobby Daryel Fowler, 32, of Rock Hill; each are charged with attempted murder and carjacking, said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris.

The three were arrested late Wednesday and are expected to face additional charges, Faris said.

A 33-year-old Rock Hill woman was found by deputies around 3 p.m. Wednesday along the side of Firetower Road near Rock Hill High School, according to an incident report. Another person was holding pressure to the woman’s back where she had been stabbed, police said.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

The woman told deputies she had been assaulted by a woman and a man who had attacked her after arriving in a van driven by another man. Her 2002 Mercedes Benz car was stolen, she told police.

The Herald is not identifying the victim. She is being treated for her injuries but her condition is unclear.

After a search by patrol officers, detectives and other police agencies, the stolen car was recovered north of Rock Hill in a vacant lot on Eden Terrace Extension, Faris said.





After a manhunt by sheriff’s deputies and other police officers, all three suspects were captured, Faris said.





Jolly has York County convictions from 2016 for drugs and larceny, court records show.

Eddington was released from the York County jail in February after pleading guilty to larceny and receiving a time served sentence, according to court records.

Fowler has multiple South Carolina convictions for drugs, weapons, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and assault from 2018, 2017 and 2013, court records show.

All three suspects are being held at the York County jail without bond.

Check back for updates.