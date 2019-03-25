York County man charged on Winthrop campus for not wearing pants while in car

A York County man with a previous indecent exposure conviction in North Carolina was arrested Saturday by Winthrop University police after he was seen in his car without any pants on, according to police and jail records.

David Nathaniel Atkinson, 23, was charged with indecent exposure, said Lt. Charles Yearta of the Winthrop University Police Department.

Atkinson is not a student at the Rock Hill college and has no known affiliation with the school or campus, Yearta said.

Atkinson was seen driving on campus while exposing himself, Yearta said.

Campus police were called before 8 p.m. Saturday after two students in a dorm looking out of their window saw a man in a car without any pants on, Yearta said.

Winthrop officers arrested him and issued a no trespass notice that bans him from being able to be anywhere on the college campus, Yearta said.

Atkinson was convicted in December 2016 for indecent exposure in Burlington in Alamance County, N.C., according to North Carolina court records. He was given probation for that conviction, records show.





Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor in South Carolina that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison under state law.

Atkinson was released from the York County jail Sunday after posting a $10,000 bond, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.