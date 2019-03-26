Indian Land teen is charged in NC movie theater shooting. Will he waive extradition?

A Lancaster County teen charged with shooting a man over a seat at the movie ‘Us’ at Concord Mills in North Carolina is expected to be extradited, police said.

Bryant Gregory Eaves Jr., 18, of Indian Land, is charged in the shooting of William Eldon on Sunday, police said.

Eaves is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Weldon was hospitalized after being shot in the leg. He was arrested by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies at his family home at about 6 p.m. Monday.

Eaves was transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center and will appear before a magistrate later today to say if he will waive extradition to North Carolina, a sheriff’s office statement said.

Concord police had released video surveillance of the shooting that showed Eaves, police said.

Weldon, an Army reservist, said he walked into the theater with his mother and saw a man and woman in his assigned seats, according to WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner. Weldon said he showed the people in his seats his tickets.

Weldon said he was ambushed afterward, and did not fight or argue with Eaves.

“I seen him with his back turned reach inside his pants, because I seen his arm. He reached down, aimed the gun down, shot me in the leg, then took off running,” Weldon told WSOC.

Concord police confirmed in a news release the shooting was over seating and the men did not know each other. It was not considered an “active shooter situation,” said a police statement.

“Us” packed theaters over the weekend, opening at the No. 1 spot with $70 million in box office receipts, according to Box Office Mojo, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.

Charlotte Observer reporter Mark Price contributed to this report.





