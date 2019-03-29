A Chester councilman’s killing didn’t send a gang member to prison. Now a gun could

A gang member who called his gun a “lemon squeeze” in the 2014 killing of a South Carolina city councilman faces up to 10 years in a federal penitentiary after pleading guilty to illegally having another gun three years later.

DeAngelo Raheem Roseboro, 25, had a gun when stopped by Lancaster County deputies in December 2017, said William Witherspoon, assistant U.S. Attorney. Roseboro was pulled over and ran from police, Witherspoon said. Police found a loaded 9mm pistol in the car.

Roseboro was later caught hiding in a friend’s apartment. Roseboro, who is barred by law from having a gun, could face up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced later this year, prosecutors said.

Roseboro was convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery for his role in the death of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams in 2014. Roseboro and other admitted members of the Roundtree Circle gang were involved in a shootout with Williams, a retired police officer when he was killed.

Roseboro called the gun he shot at Williams during that shootout a “lemon squeeze.”

The gang members admitted they had plotted to rob another gang at gunpoint when Williams intercepted and chased them through Chester as both sides fired guns at each other.

Christopher Moore, the shooter in Williams’ death who had leaped from a vehicle and fired from a ditch at Williams, was convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence.

Roseboro was convicted as a youthful offender for his role in that crime after testifying for prosecutors against Moore. A five-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit armed robbery was suspended.

Because of that conviction, Roseboro is barred from having a gun under South Carolina and federal law, Witherspoon said.