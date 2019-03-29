Former Chester County deputy charged for taking bribes and misconduct, SC police say

A former deputy at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday for taking bribes and misconduct, a day after he was fired, according to police and jail records.

Bryant Joseph Thorpe Jr., 31, was booked around 1:30 p.m. Friday on charges of bribes and accepting money to conceal an offense involving a misdemeanor, and misconduct, according to online Chester County jail records.

Robert Sprouse, chief deputy for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Thorpe was arrested Friday by the State Law Enforcement Division. Sprouse said Thorpe was terminated from his job at the sheriff’s office on Thursday.

Sprouse said the sheriff’s office has no further comment because Thorpe was charged by SLED.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Thorpe was released on a personal recognizance bond after his arrest at around 2:40 p.m., records show.

The arrest came the same day several police officers in Orangeburg County were charged by federal prosecutors with taking bribes. Officials said they do not believe Thorpe’s arrest was connected to the Orangeburg federal arrests.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution of Thorpe, court officials said.

Thorpe was named Chester County’s deputy of the quarter in August 2018, according to Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Congratulations to Deputy Thorpe for being awarded Deputy of the Quarter for the 2nd quarter of 2018. pic.twitter.com/ucac9S5urM — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) August 11, 2018

Efforts to obtain comment from SLED officials Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.