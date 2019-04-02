Rock Hill mom arrested after newborn drug test; 3rd York mother in three days charged

New efforts to stop America’s opioid abuse problem A growing number of law and health care agencies are working to make naloxone (Narcan), available without a prescription. The drug is used to treat an opioid emergency, such as an overdose or a possible overdose of a prescription painkiller or, mo Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A growing number of law and health care agencies are working to make naloxone (Narcan), available without a prescription. The drug is used to treat an opioid emergency, such as an overdose or a possible overdose of a prescription painkiller or, mo

A Rock Hill mother who gave birth to a newborn child Friday in North Carolina was arrested Tuesday in South Carolina after the baby tested positive for amphetamines, police said.

The mother already has lost custody of twins after a positive drug test of those children, said Rock Hill Police Department Det. Robert Smith.

Smith arrested Shelbi Leigh Keith, 25, of Rock Hill Tuesday morning on a charge of felony unlawful conduct toward a child, four days after Keith had the baby at a Pineville, N.C., hospital.

Keith is accused of using meth during the pregnancy, Smith said. Even though the baby was born in another state, Smith said the crime happened in Rock Hill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“The child here is the victim,” Smith said.

S.C. Department of Social service officials are working to get custody of the newborn child, Smith said.

Keith has twins who were born in 2017 that are in DSS custody after positive drug tests, Smith said. Keith went through a DSS safety plan but did not complete substance abuse requirements, Smith said.

This is the third parent in three days charged in York County after a child tested positive for narcotics. Two of the cases involved infant babies.

Smith charged another mom Sunday for the second time in two months with felony child neglect after her child born in December tested positive for drugs. That same parent had been arrested in February when another child tested positive for drugs.

Also on Sunday, York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Walter Beck charged a Rock Hill woman with felony neglect after a child, 5, tested positive for methamphetamine.

At least 15 parents in York County have been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child or helpless person or child neglect since July 2018, according to York County court records.

Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit solicitor, has said his office is concerned about any child being exposed to illegal narcotics.

“Just being around illegal drugs puts the child in jeopardy,” said Brackett, whose office prosecutes the cases. “But when the child tests positive, that is a danger to that child.”

Keith was given an $8,000 bond after her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon but as of late Tuesday remained in jail.