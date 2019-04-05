Rock Hill caregiver exploited elderly woman, stole $11K in bank card scam, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Rock Hill caregiver is accused of exploiting an elderly woman she helped take care of by stealing around $11,000 over a four-month scam while making grocery runs, according to police.

Amy Beth Comer, 43, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and financial card fraud, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Comer stole the money from December through March, according to Chavis and police documents from the investigation. Police had been investigating for about three weeks after the reports of missing money from bank and credit cards were made.

“The suspect helped take care of the elderly woman and took the money while she was buying groceries and during other errands,” Chavis said. “The suspect is a person who had access to the financial accounts.”

A family member of the victim who is power of attorney for the victim contacted police in March, saying that more than $21,000 had been withdrawn from accounts.

The family member showed that more than $11,000 in cash was taken from bank accounts at ATM machines, a police incident report shows. Other purchases were made at grocery stores that were not made by the family. The victim’s family member also told police that almost 50 checks had been written by someone not authorized to do so.

Comer assisted in the care of the victim and misused her responsibility during that care, Chavis said. Comer was not a medical caregiver or a family member of the victim, Chavis said.

Comer was also charged with criminal conspiracy in the scheme, Chavis said. Detectives are looking at another potential suspect in the scam but have not made any additional arrests.





“The investigation is still ongoing and active,” Chavis said.

Comer was arrested late Thursday and remains in the York County jail under a $45,000 bond.