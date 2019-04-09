Rock Hill teens, 17 and 14, pistol-whip victim in robbery then fired shot, police say

Keeping guns away from kids DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina.

A pair of Rock Hill teens are charged with pistol-whipping a man in the head with a gun during a robbery attempt, then firing a shot after pointing the gun at a child, police said.

Two teens, ages 17 and 14, were charged Monday after the Saturday incident, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

“This was a violent crime,” Bollinger said. “The victim fought back but was assaulted at his own home.”

It is illegal for anyone younger than age 18 in South Carolina to possess a handgun. Police are still investigating how the teens obtained the weapon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Antonio Devon Williams, 17, is charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon in a dwelling. Williams is charged as an adult.

The second suspect, 14, is charged as a juvenile and was not named by police because of his age. He faces the same charges as Williams and is being held without bond at a South Carolina juvenile detention jail in Columbia, Bollinger said.

The victim was attacked while standing on his porch on the 1100 block of Amelia Avenue late Saturday afternoon, according to a police report. Then the two boys rushed onto the porch and accosted the victim where they demanded money, Bollinger said.

The victim was then beaten in the head with the gun to the point he lost consciousness, Bollinger said.

The suspects then went inside the home where the victim’s wife and daughter were. During an altercation, one of the suspects fired a shot after pointing the gun at the child, police said.

The suspects fled on foot as several police patrol units, EMS and Rock Hill Fire Department responded, according to police.

The man was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover, Bollinger said.

Williams was denied bail and remains in the York County jail.