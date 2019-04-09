Indian Land man had child porn video and pictures of girls as young as 8, police say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

An Indian Land man has been arrested after he had child porn video and pictures of girls as young as age 8 then sharing it on a social media Internet site, according to police.

Travis Kenton John, 40, of Lancaster County is charged with one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of third degree sexual exploitation of minors.

John is accused of possessing child porn video he uploaded from the Kik social media site, then distributing the video on the same site, according to arrest warrants in the case obtained by The Herald from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Police executed a search warrant at John’s home where the video and pictures were found on his Apple iPhone, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants say the girls in the pornography photos and video are ages 8 to 14.

Federal Homeland Security agents teamed up with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the months-long investigation, said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office.

Each charge carries up to 10 years for a conviction.

John was released after his arrest on a $35,000 bond, according to Lancaster County jail officials.

The case is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, run in South Carolina by the Attorney General’s Office. More than 4,500 police agencies around the country, including York and Lancaster counties, have detectives working as part of the task force.

The federal government also has a team of investigators from Homeland Security who investigate child porn cases. Earlier this month, a former Fort Mill teacher was arrested by federal agents for sharing child pornography with a Virginia man while teaching at a coastal South Carolina school district in 2016.