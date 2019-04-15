Man shot 3 times at York County club near Rock Hill, police say

Rock Hill man shot at York County club, police say A Rock Hill man was shot three times Sunday at a club in York County, South Carolina. About 250 people were at Club 74 when deputies arrived but officers had trouble getting people to cooperate, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Rock Hill man was shot three times Sunday at a club in York County, South Carolina. About 250 people were at Club 74 when deputies arrived but officers had trouble getting people to cooperate, police said.

A man was shot Sunday at a club near Rock Hill, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at Club 74 in the 1000 block of Archer Drive, said Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The victim, 38, from Rock Hill, was located at Piedmont Medical Center with what appeared to be three gunshot wounds, Faris said. The man was driven from the scene to the hospital in a private vehicle after the shooting, Faris said.

He remains hospitalized but his condition is unclear.

Deputies went to the club after a 911 call reported the shooting, according to Faris and a sheriff’s office incident report. About 250 people were inside and outside the club when police arrived, deputies said.

The club off Blackmon Road, east of the Rock Hill city limits. It is down the street from of A Place for Hope, a nonprofit that has a community washhouse for nearby residents.

There are signs on the outside of the club that say motorcycle parking only.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers said they had trouble getting cooperation from people at the scene. The building was evacuated to continue the investigation and to preserve evidence, police said.

The sheriff’s office criminal investigation division also responded to both the club and the hospital. No suspects were found, police said.

Faris said the shooting remains under investigation.