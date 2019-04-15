Crime

SC man hit woman at York motel several times in front of child, police say

York County Solicitor’s Office officials talk domestic violence cases

The Herald spoke with York County Solicitor about domestic violence cases after Marandy Jade (Moreno) Brandon, 25, was found stabbed to death in her Rock Hill home Sept. 18. Police charged her ex-boyfriend in her murder. By
Up Next
The Herald spoke with York County Solicitor about domestic violence cases after Marandy Jade (Moreno) Brandon, 25, was found stabbed to death in her Rock Hill home Sept. 18. Police charged her ex-boyfriend in her murder. By
York, SC

A Greenville man hit a woman at a York motel several times in front of her toddler, police said.

Maurice Lavell Franklin, 48, was charged with assault for the beating and unlawful neglect toward a child because the woman’s child was present during the assault Saturday at the Royal Inn, said York Police Department Capt. Brian Trail.

The child was not hurt, Trail said.

Police were at the motel on U.S. 321 Bypass for a property check when they heard “loud yelling” coming from a room, according to an incident report.

The 21-year-old woman told officers Franklin told her to shut up when the police identified themselves, the report stated.

The woman told police she had been struck in the face several times by Franklin. The woman was hit in the left eye, police said.

Police identified the relationship between the woman and Franklin as acquaintances.

Franklin remains in the York County jail under a $10,000 bond.

Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

By

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  

Read Next

Man shot 3 times at York County club near Rock Hill, police say
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Man shot 3 times at York County club near Rock Hill, police say

A Rock Hill, South Carolina man was shot at a nightclub in York County, police said. The man, 38, was shot three times at Club 74 on Archer Drive where about 250 people were inside and outside.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service