SC man hit woman at York motel several times in front of child, police say

A Greenville man hit a woman at a York motel several times in front of her toddler, police said.

Maurice Lavell Franklin, 48, was charged with assault for the beating and unlawful neglect toward a child because the woman’s child was present during the assault Saturday at the Royal Inn, said York Police Department Capt. Brian Trail.

The child was not hurt, Trail said.

Police were at the motel on U.S. 321 Bypass for a property check when they heard "loud yelling" coming from a room, according to an incident report.





The 21-year-old woman told officers Franklin told her to shut up when the police identified themselves, the report stated.

The woman told police she had been struck in the face several times by Franklin. The woman was hit in the left eye, police said.

Police identified the relationship between the woman and Franklin as acquaintances.

Franklin remains in the York County jail under a $10,000 bond.

