Public complained about York County man selling meth. Cops arrested him again

A Rock Hill convicted felon out on bond on meth trafficking charges has been arrested again with dealing the narcotic drug, police said.

Jeremy Dell Herring, 46, was arrested Saturday by York County drug agents. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and illegal carrying of a pistol.

Herring was arrested while in possession about 30 grams of meth after a drug deal, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Police also found Herring with a loaded .40-caliber pistol, Brown said.

“We received complaints that this suspect was still dealing drugs even though he was released on bond just weeks ago,” Brown said. “We devoted team resources to the investigation and to stopping the drugs.”

On March 15, Herring was arrested by Fort Mill Police Department officers and county drug agents on six felony drug and weapons charges including trafficking meth third offense, according to court and State Law Enforcement Division records. In that case, Herring also had trafficking weight of meth and an illegal gun in his possession, police and court records show.

The trafficking third offense by itself carries a mandatory 25 years in prison if convicted under South Carolina law.

Herring spent seven years in a South Carolina prison after a 2005 conviction for felony charges of making and distributing meth, according to SLED and court records.

Because of his felony convictions, Herring is banned under state and federal law from possessing guns or ammunition.

Herring made a $50,000 bond after his March arrest and was released.

He now is being held at the York County jail without bond on the new charges.