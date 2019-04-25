Rock Hill woman charged after trying to sell drugs to restaurant diners, police say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A Rock Hill woman has been charged with trafficking Ecstasy and illegal gun possession after officers were called to a restaurant for complaints she was trying to sell drugs, police said.

Rose Ann Carter, 38, was arrested Tuesday by the Rock Hill Police Department, said Capt. Mark Bollinger. Officers were dispatched to a Waffle House on Herlong Avenue because a woman was attempting to sell drugs, according to a police report.

Carter was charged with trafficking of Ecstasy, also called MDMA or “Molly,” possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, DUI, and having an open alcohol container in a moving vehicle, according to police reports and York County Sheriff’s office jail records.





“We appreciate the citizens at the Waffle House calling the police in a case where we were able to get a drunk driver off the street,” Bollinger said. “We also were able to recover a large amount of illegal drugs and a weapon.”

As an officer arrived at the restaurant around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, several people pointed out a Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the scene, the report stated.





The officers then made a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Carter, the report stated.





A complainant said Carter told numerous patrons she had Molly and cocaine for sale in her car,” the report stated.

Carter denied the accusations and denied consent to search her vehicle, the report stated. Officers saw an open container of beer in the car and made a probable cause search, the report stated.

Police seized 60 dose units of Ecstasy and 5.28 grams of Ecstasy, officers said. Officers also recovered more than 15 grams of marijuana, more than 9 grams of cocaine and a handgun, the report stated.

Carter has a previous South Carolina convictions for drug manufacture and drug possession, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.





According to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse, Ecstasy “is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception (awareness of surrounding objects and conditions). It is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception.”





The drug institute also states: “MDMA was initially popular in the nightclub scene and at all-night dance parties (“raves”), but the drug now affects a broader range of people who more commonly call the drug Ecstasy or Molly.”

Carter is being held without bond at the York County jail.