A forged check at a Rock Hill bank led to I-77 police chase ending in Chester

A police chase in York and Chester counties Friday morning ended with two women in custody after attempting to pass a forged check at a Rock Hill bank, police said.

At about 10:30 a.m Friday, a woman tried to pass a forged check at the drive-thru of South State Bank on Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The black Chevy Malibu left the bank without completing the transaction, Bollinger said.

After attempts by Rock Hill patrol unit to stop the car failed, a pursuit began that went through the city toward Interstate 77, police said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Rock Hill officers in the pursuit, said Trent Faris, spokespersons for the sheriff’s office.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers took over the pursuit on the interstate, Faris said.

The pursuit ended on Neely Gibson Road in Chester County after the suspect’s car left I-77, Bollinger said.

Police have not yet identified the women involved.

Rock Hill police took one woman to Rock Hill Police Department for questioning, police said.

No charges have yet been filed, Bollinger said.

No one was hurt during the police pursuit, which came eight days after a chase in York County that ended with two people killed.