Lancaster cops investigating shooting arrest victim for trafficking drugs, police say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Lancaster police responding to a shooting found the victim, then arrested him for trafficking drugs at his home, police said.

Freeman Alexander Wright, 29, was arrested Wednesday, hours after he was found at a Lancaster hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to his arm, said Doug Barfield, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Wright would not name who shot him, or why, Barfield said.

Investigators went to Wright’s home later on Wednesday to speak to him. Based on what officers saw in the house, a judge then issued a search warrant, Barfield said.

Inside police seized five guns, 5 grams of heroin, more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, almost a quarter pound of marijuana, narcotic pills including Oxycodone, scales and cash, Barfield said.

Wright is charged with trafficking heroin and meth; drug possession with intent to distribute charges for cocaine, pot and pills; and possession of weapons during a violent crime, according to police records.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said there are questions about what happened where Wright was shot, but the drugs and guns found are evidence of criminal activity.

“We know with certainty his property contained substantial illegal drugs, tools of the drug business, cash, and guns,” Faile said in a statement to The Herald.

Wright was denied bond by a magistrate judge and remains at the Lancaster County jail.