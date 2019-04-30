Former pro football player from Rock Hill busted on heroin charges. Will he get bail?

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A former pro football player from Rock Hill arrested last week on federal heroin distribution charges will remain jailed without bond pending trial.

Justin Maurice Rainey, 34, was denied bond late Monday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges after a short court hearing in federal court in Columbia.

Hodges ruled there is “clear and convincing evidence” to keep Rainey in jail, according to court documents.

Federal agents and prosecutors have not yet said in court or court documents what evidence they have against Rainey. The drug sting case was sealed until Rainey was arrested Thursday in Rock Hill by FBI agents.

Rainey has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin.

The charges carry up to 40 years in prison is convicted.

Rainey told the court Monday he plans to hire a private lawyer to defend him. Rainey had been assigned a public defender after his arrest.

FBI spokesperson Don Wood declined to discuss specifics of Rainey’s arrest. The U.S. Attorney’s office would only confirm Rainey was denied bond Monday in court.

Rainey can ask again later for bond, records show.

Rainey has had several criminal convictions, including for drugs, in South Carolina state courts, records show. He was sentenced in 2011 to five years probation after pleading guilty to three weapons charges, including pointing and presenting a gun, court records show.

In 2013, Rainey pleaded guilty in York County court to two counts of drug possession and resisting arrest, according to court records. He also has convictions for DUI and failure to have a required ignition lock system in a vehicle, records show.

Rainey was a star player at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill from 1998 to 2002. He played college football at Middle Tennessee State from 2002 to 2006 and later played professionally in Canada.

Rainey remains in custody at the Richland County jail in Columbia. His next court appearance has not yet been set.