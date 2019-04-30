York neighbor charged with peeping Tom after watching woman in shower, cops say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

Police in York have charged a man with removing the screen from a woman’s bathroom window and taking pictures while she was leaving the shower.

Adam Daniel Cobb, 35, was arrested on a charge of eavesdropping, peeping and voyeurism after an investigation that included collection of biological material forensic evidence left at the scene, police said.

The incident happened late Thursday at a home near the intersection of S.C. 49 and S.C. 5. The Herald is not naming the street or neighborhood where the incident took place to protect the identification of the victim.

Cobb is a neighbor of the victim, said York Police Department Capt. Brian Trail. Cobb was arrested late Monday after an investigation that spanned the weekend.

The woman told officers she saw a camera flash and heard noises outside the window. Police responded to the home twice and recovered evidence on the screen that had been removed, officers said.

Voyeurism, also called peeping Tom, is against the law in South Carolina. It carries a maximum of three years for conviction.



