‘Don’t move or I’ll shoot you’: Rock Hill home invasion targets 3 kids, cops say

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a home invasion where armed and masked suspects held three children at gunpoint before robbing the home.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Boyd Hill neighborhood, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of Rock Hill Police Department, west of Cherry Road near the intersection of Main Street.

None of the three girls who were preparing to go to school were injured, he said.

The girls ran to a relative’s nearby home after the suspects fled the house on foot and called police, according to the incident report.

The three suspects all had face masks and were wearing black clothing, according to police. The suspects entered the home through a back door and forced the three kids into a bedroom, the report said.





A suspect said, “Don’t move or I’ll shoot you,” according to statements from the children to police.





The suspects then went into another room and stole an undisclosed amount of money from a safe, Bollinger said.

Patrol officers, detectives and forensics officers responded to the scene.

The investigation was described by police in the report as a potential kidnapping, burglary, criminal conspiracy and armed robbery. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made, Bollinger said.