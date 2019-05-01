Rock Hill man choked, punched, kidnapped pregnant girlfriend, police say

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Rock Hill man has been arrested after he choked and punched his pregnant girlfriend before holding her against her will, police said.

Anthony Vandale Robinson, 44, is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Robinson and the woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, lived together on Chestnut Street, according to a police report. After an argument at another location April 24, the couple went home where the attack occurred, police said.

The woman told officers Robinson became physical with her when she tried to leave. Robinson hit the victim several times and slapped her during the beating, an incident report states. The woman told officers when she tried to call the police for help, Robinson destroyed her cellphone and would not allow her to leave the house.

Only after Robinson left was she able to escape and seek refuge with friends before calling the police, the report said.

Officers saw swelling and bruises to the victim’s face and head, and injuries on other parts of her body, reports show.





Robinson was found by police after a days-long search and arrested. He is being held without bond at the York County jail. Robinson also is being held on a bench warrant from York County Family Court.