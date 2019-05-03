Clover man distributed child porn over Facebook messenger, York County police say

Meet Ruger, the ‘game-changer’ dog in fight against child predators Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

A Clover man is jailed without bond after police said he used Facebook messenger to distribute child porn.

Nathaniel Blake Arguedas, 20, was arrested by York County Sheriff’s office deputies after a month-long investigation that remains ongoing, said Det. Alex Clark.

Arguedas is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, police and jail records show.

The investigation started after a cyber tip came to York County deputies from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a police report. Clark reviewed the material found on Facebook.

“I reviewed both files and confirmed they did contain content considered to be child pornography,” Clark said in the report.

Deputies received a search warrant for the Shasta Circle home where Arguedas lives.

Arguedas is being held without bond at the York County jail as deputies continue to investigate the case, according to police.

The case is being prosecuted by S.C. Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force, said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the attorney general.

The task force has more than 4,500 police agencies nationwide that target crimes against children with a specific emphasis on Internet crimes, prosecutors said.

York County has sex crime investigators who work with the task force. Detectives have charged suspects who shared and made child porn in cases dating back to 2016, according to court records and police reports.

An offense of second degree involves distribution of files, images or videos, Kittle said.





A conviction for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in South Carolina carries a mandatory two years in prison and up to a maximum of 10 years for each count. The charges are felonies.

Arguedas has no previous criminal record in South Carolina, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.