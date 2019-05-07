York County SWAT on scene in Clover with armed man barricaded in house, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The York County SWAT team is on scene in Clover where a man is barricaded in a home, police said.

The is at Walnut Street, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Clover Police Department officers, including Chief Randy Grice, also are at the scene, along with crisis negotiators, Faris said.

The man is believed to be armed, Faris said. No other people are believed to be inside the home.

Police have not reported any injuries at the standoff site.

The incident started around 2 a.m. Tuesday in county jurisdiction on Bush Road, Faris said. Police have outstanding warrants for the man for burglary and domestic violence, Faris said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.