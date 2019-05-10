Cops seek car believed used in York County hit-and-run death

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Almost a week after a woman was hit and killed while walking near Clover, police now say they are looking for a specific vehicle that may have been involved.





Peggy Mullinax, 38, died at the scene Saturday after a hit and run about 12:15 a.m. on S.C. 55, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers now are seeking a gold Jeep Liberty, model 2002 to 2007, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller.

The vehicle should have damage to the center and right front, Miller said. The windshield and passenger side also could be damaged, Miller said.

The hit-and-run site was near Griggs and Paul Ford roads, about two miles west of the town of Clover. Police said the vehicle that hit Mullinax fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call York County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321, or call highway patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1504.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety Major Accident Investigation Team worked to reconstruct the wreck, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the highway patrol.