Cops seek car after Blacksburg woman pedestrian left dead in York County hit and run

Officials have released the name of the woman pedestrian killed Saturday in a hit and run near Clover, but still have not located the vehicle that collided with her.

Peggy Mullinax, 38, died at the scene Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on S.C. 55, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner. The collision happened around 12:15 a.m.

Mullinax was walking east about two miles east of the town limits of Clover when she was hit by some type of vehicle, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said. The vehicle did not stop and is still being sought by police, troopers said.

Police have not released any details on the investigation or what type of vehicle is being looked for.

Troopers have brought in the S.C. Department of Public Safety Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) to reconstruct the wreck, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the highway patrol.

Check back for updates on this developing story.