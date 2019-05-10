York County man gave bedridden wife alcohol for pain instead of meds, police say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A York County husband has been arrested after his bedridden wife told police officers he gave her alcohol for pain, refusing to give her medication, police said.

Ronald Terry Cupp, 66, of Lake Wylie, is charged by with neglect of a vulnerable adult, said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris.

Police were called late Tuesday to the Southwood Drive home by emergency medical services workers, according to a police report. EMS workers found Cupp’s wife crying in bed, officers said.

The woman told officers she had been in the bed for around 24 hours and had been given little food, deputies said. She also said she had a cast because she had fallen and broken her arm after coming home from a rehabilitation center after a leg injury, sheriff’s deputies said.

Officers said in the report they also found dog feces inside the home.

Police called S.C. Department of Social Services agents who took the victim into DSS emergency protective custody. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital for treatment, according to police.

York County Animal Control responded and took the dog from the home.

Neglect of a vulnerable adult can carry up to five years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law shows.

Cupp remains in the York County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond, jail records show.