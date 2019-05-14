Woman robbed at gunpoint by another woman outside Rock Hill mall, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman robbed another woman at gunpoint and snatched her purse outside a Rock Hill mall late Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot outside the Rock Hill Galleria, said Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

The victim was not hurt, Chavis said.

The suspect approached the victim, presented a gun, then took the woman’s purse, Chavis said. The woman was getting into her car when she was approached, Chavis said.

Patrol units, detectives, forensics and other units responded, police said. A canvass of the area did not find the suspect, whom police believed fled on foot near Dave Lyle Boulevard after the armed robbery, Chavis said.

“We ask people to be aware of their surroundings and be careful,” Chavis said.





A witness told police he saw a woman throw a purse in some bushes. The purse was recovered later but several items were missing, police said. Cash was gone, along with credit cards and other personal items, according to an incident report.

The investigation is continuing, Chavis said.





