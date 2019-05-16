Sleeping Rock Hill woman’s mattress, home, car hit by gunfire, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The home and car of a Rock Hill woman was hit by gunfire while she was sleeping, police said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Midvale Avenue, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The woman was not hit and no one in the home was hurt, Chavis said.

Rounds that were fired, which penetrated the house, struck a mattress in one of the bedrooms, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Detectives, forensics officers and patrol units responded. Officers found French doors in the home had several bullet holes, according to a police report. Police also found a 2003 Honda in the driveway had been struck by bullets, the report stated.

Officers found 10 .22-caliber shell casings outside the home, police said.

The case remains under investigation, Chavis said. No arrests have been made.

Check back for updates on this story.