York County man had 2,400 child porn photos of girls as young as 3, police say

A York County man targeted as part of an eight-state sting has been charged with having 2,400 child porn photos on his home computer near Clover, police said.

David Michael Johnson, 54, of Lawrence Road, was arrested late Thursday on one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of minors, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Johnson uploaded child porn in January, according to arrest warrants. In that picture a female child around 10 years old was naked, the warrants state.

The charge for that crime is second-degree because of uploading the content from the Internet, said Det. Alex Clark of the York County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, police found thousands of images, Clark said. Johnson faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minors from possession of those photos, Clark said. Warrants state the photos show children as young as age 3 and ranging in age up to age 11 in nude positions.

The arrest comes after a months-long investigation that covered eight states by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. The sting operation, called Operation Southern Impact, netted more than 80 arrests since search warrants were executed earlier this month, Kittle said.

York County deputies charged another man from Clover in the Operation Southern Impact operation, records show.

Johnson could face as much as 110 years in prison if convicted of all the charges. He remains in the York County jail under a $55,000 bond, records show.